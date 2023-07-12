Chief: Crews investigating shed fire in Greenville County
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are investigating a shed fire that took place Wednesday morning.
Officials said the fire on Lockman Drive was fully involved when crews from Gantt Fire Department arrived.
Parker Fire District was called to help extinguish the fire.
Thankfully, no one was injured or in the building at the time.
An investigation into how the fire started is underway.
MORE NEWS: Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.