Chief: Crews investigating shed fire in Greenville County

Crews investigating shed fire in Greenville County(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are investigating a shed fire that took place Wednesday morning.

Officials said the fire on Lockman Drive was fully involved when crews from Gantt Fire Department arrived.

Parker Fire District was called to help extinguish the fire.

Thankfully, no one was injured or in the building at the time.

An investigation into how the fire started is underway.

