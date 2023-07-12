City leaders address concerns over flooding in Upstate city

We recently talked to neighbors facing flooding issues
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Simpsonville has been hit hard by flooding, especially in the last few months.

On Willowbranch Dr., a culvert pipe washed away and caused a hole in the road.

City leaders say they are waiting for specific material to ship to the city and estimate the road will be repaired in 6-to-8 weeks.

“It is something that is an ongoing problem in Simpsonville that I believe is related to more frequent and more intense storms,” said Mayor Paul Shewmaker.

As we reported in June, neighbors felt left out to dry in some neighborhoods.

“What do we do? The level of help has to start at the top. It’s infuriating,” said neighbors on E. Yellow Wood Dr.

“It is definitely a priority. It is something that we are very concerned about, and we certainly hear people when they are, like I say, they are suffering with this problem,” added Shewmaker.

Mayor Shewmaker says the city’s older neighborhoods suffer more when heavy rain happens because the stormwater requirements have strengthened over the years.

“I think a misconception that people are really convinced that this is actually 100 percent a city responsibility when we don’t actually have a whole lot of control over what happens on private property,” he said.

But the mayor says he is frustrated the city can’t do more, especially financially, and says they are looking for other funding to help with flooding.

That includes looking at the possibility of starting a study to determine how much a total fix would cost.

“We don’t have an answer for what the total would be,” said Shewmaker. “We’re pretty confident it would be a lot.”

