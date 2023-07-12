Controversial book ‘Stamped’ added back into Pickens Co Schools libraries

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Schools Board of Trustees met last Thursday and voted to reinstate “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” back into high school libraries after it sparked controversy last year.

During the Board of Trustees meeting on July 6, 2023, the book was discussed during their executive session and listed on the agenda as “Legal Matters (Receipt of legal advice regarding Instructional Resources and Materials).” Following the executive session, the board voted unanimously to allow the book back into high schools. However, they added that the book’s availability would be “subject to parental consent.”

Last year, the board voted unanimously to remove the book from libraries following a series of heated debates regarding it.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of South Carolina and NAACP, saying the decision was “unconstitutional” and that the book is “developmentally appropriate” as a high school resource.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the decision. We will update this story as we learn more.

