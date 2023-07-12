Controversial book ‘Stamped’ added back into Pickens Co Schools libraries

Pickens County School board removed “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” from all county...
Pickens County School board removed “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” from all county school’s last fall. Last month, a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of South Carolina and NAACP saying it’s “unconstitutional”. And the book is “developmentally appropriate” as a high school resource.(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Schools Board of Trustees met last Thursday and voted to reinstate “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” back into high school libraries after it sparked controversy last year.

During the Board of Trustees meeting on July 6, 2023, the book was discussed during their executive session and listed on the agenda as “Legal Matters (Receipt of legal advice regarding Instructional Resources and Materials).” Following the executive session, the board voted unanimously to allow the book back into high schools. However, they added that the book’s availability would be “subject to parental consent.”

Last year, the board voted unanimously to remove the book from libraries following a series of heated debates regarding it.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed by the ACLU of South Carolina and NAACP, saying the decision was “unconstitutional” and that the book is “developmentally appropriate” as a high school resource.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the decision. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
FILE - Your lunch could be free today at Subway.
How to get a free Subway sandwich on Tuesday

Latest News

Giddings police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when the crash happened...
Anderson School District 4 announces 10-year-plan to address growth
New docuseries to feature interview with Buster Murdaugh
Spartanburg County seeking input on how federal funds should be spent
Spartanburg County seeking input on how federal funds should be spent
Buster Murdaugh watches his father Alex Murdaugh enter the courtroom after a break at the...
FOX Nation announces new docuseries featuring interview with Buster Murdaugh