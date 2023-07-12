Convicted killer Jeriod Price taken into custody

Convicted murderer Jeroid Price was facing a 35 year sentence for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After being on the run for months, convicted killer Jeriod Price was apprehended.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed Price was apprehended in New York Wednesday morning by agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and officers from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The FBI and NYPD were acting on a tip that came to South Carolina law enforcement authorities, SLED added.

Officials said Price will be taken to Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia upon his return back to the state, where he will remain until his permanent custody placement is determined.

The Smalls family initially confirmed Price’s apprehension to WIS shortly before SLED’s announcement.

Price was sentenced to 35 years in 2003 for the 2002 murder of Carl Smalls Jr., a former University of North Carolina and South Carolina football player.

Former Richland County Judge Casey Manning signed an order on Dec. 30, 2022, reducing Price’s sentence to 19 years. He was released in March after the order was sealed.

In April, South Carolina’s Supreme Court ordered Price back to prison.

Since then, several agencies offered rewards for information leading to Price’s arrest.

After the announcement of his apprehension, The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson made a statement about Price’s arrest.

Wilson released the following statement:

“Jeriod Price is no longer a wanted man. No matter how hard you try, no matter your position or connections, you can’t outrun the law. Locating and apprehending Price would not have been possible without our dedicated federal and state law enforcement partners. Price never should have been released, and I hope the victim’s family can rest a little easier tonight knowing he’s back behind bars. Let this be a message to everyone: if you break the law, we’ve got an army coming for you.”

Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In a tweet, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said:

“When I told the Smalls family that their son’s killer was back in custody, they yelled with joy.”

