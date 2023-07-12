Deputies searching for 23-year-old suspect charged in uncle’s murder

Generic crime scene tape
Generic crime scene tape(Source: MGN)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after a man was found dead in a culvert on Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Laurel Street for what appeared to be a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Deputies later learned that the call was actually for a missing Hispanic man who had not been seen since Tuesday, July 4, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. They began searching the area and the man was found dead, in a drain culvert behind a shed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, deputies began interviewing all parties on scene and identified a suspect, 23-year-old Jose Isabel Arias-Lopez, who is the nephew of the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said Arias-Lopez, who goes by the street name Chavelo, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 1-888-CRIME- SC(274-6372) or submitting a tip via the website www.spartanburgcs.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Rashard Wright
Second suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond

Latest News

Local choreographer hopes to raise awareness for mental health through dance
Local choreographer hopes to raise awareness for mental health through dance
Man discovers ancient knife in SC lowcountry
Man discovers ancient knife in SC lowcountry
Experts say this blade found in the Great Pee Dee River in 2021 is the largest Paleo-Indian...
More than 13,000-year-old blade discovered in SC river, experts say
Elbert County plane crash
FAA investigates after plane crashes near Elbert County Airport