Deputies searching for 23-year-old suspect charged in uncle’s murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect who is considered armed and dangerous after a man was found dead in a culvert on Wednesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Laurel Street for what appeared to be a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, July 5, at 8:30 p.m.

Deputies later learned that the call was actually for a missing Hispanic man who had not been seen since Tuesday, July 4, between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. They began searching the area and the man was found dead, in a drain culvert behind a shed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At this time, deputies began interviewing all parties on scene and identified a suspect, 23-year-old Jose Isabel Arias-Lopez, who is the nephew of the victim, deputies said.

Deputies said Arias-Lopez, who goes by the street name Chavelo, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 1-888-CRIME- SC(274-6372) or submitting a tip via the website www.spartanburgcs.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.