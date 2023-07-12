FAA investigates after plane crashes near Elbert County Airport

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County Emergency Services announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating following a plane crash near the Elbert County Airport.

Officials said crews responded to the area after someone reported the crash at around 1:40 p.m.

According to officials, the pilot was the only person on board, and no injuries were reported following the crash.

Officials stated that areas near Jenkins Road will be closed until the FAA finishes its investigation.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

