FAA investigates after plane crashes near Elbert County Airport

Elbert County plane crash
Elbert County plane crash(Elbert County Emergency Services)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBERT COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Elbert County Emergency Services announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating following a plane crash near the Elbert County Airport.

Officials said crews responded to the area after someone reported the crash at around 1:40 p.m.

According to officials, the pilot was the only person on board, and no injuries were reported following the crash.

Officials stated that areas near Jenkins Road will be closed until the FAA finishes its investigation.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story if officials give new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Rashard Wright
Second suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond

Latest News

Generic crime scene tape
Deputies searching for 23-year-old suspect charged in uncle’s murder
Local choreographer hopes to raise awareness for mental health through dance
Local choreographer hopes to raise awareness for mental health through dance
Man discovers ancient knife in SC lowcountry
Man discovers ancient knife in SC lowcountry
Experts say this blade found in the Great Pee Dee River in 2021 is the largest Paleo-Indian...
More than 13,000-year-old blade discovered in SC river, experts say