Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Gamecock women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston sends a game into overtime with a buzzer-beater shot which caught the eye of a big name in the NBA.

Boston was drafted in the WNBA in the spring to the Indiana Fever.

The team played against New York Liberty in a game on July 12.

The game was almost over when Boston threw a three-pointer shot sending the game into overtime causing celebrities like Lebron James to celebrate the act on Twitter.

Bang Bang!!!!! Aliyah Boston trey ball to send it to OT!!! Hell of a comeback #WNBA — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 12, 2023

Check out the buzzer-beater shot below.

the team's reaction to Aliyah Boston's three-point shot that sent us to overtime. 😤 pic.twitter.com/851aMmiW1r — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 12, 2023

