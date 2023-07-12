Aliyah Boston sends game into overtime with buzzer-beater shot, Lebron James reacts

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35)...
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) drives on New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Gamecock women’s basketball player Aliyah Boston sends a game into overtime with a buzzer-beater shot which caught the eye of a big name in the NBA.

Boston was drafted in the WNBA in the spring to the Indiana Fever.

The team played against New York Liberty in a game on July 12.

The game was almost over when Boston threw a three-pointer shot sending the game into overtime causing celebrities like Lebron James to celebrate the act on Twitter.

Check out the buzzer-beater shot below.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville

Latest News

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei warms up before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship...
Former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei selected during MLB Draft
Four current University of South Carolina baseball players and one recruit were selected on the...
Five Gamecocks selected on day two of MLB Draft
The Wreckers won the 14U AA championship at the 2023 Firecracker Classic World Series.
Upstate travel youth baseball team wins Firecracker Classic World Series
Former University of South Carolina quarterback and Gamecocks legend, Steve Tanneyhill, is...
Former University of South Carolina quarterback buys Five Points area bar