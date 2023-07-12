FOX Nation announces new docuseries featuring interview with Buster Murdaugh

Buster Murdaugh watches his father Alex Murdaugh enter the courtroom after a break at the...
Buster Murdaugh watches his father Alex Murdaugh enter the courtroom after a break at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool(Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com | Pool photo)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - FOX Nation, FOX News Media’s subscription-based streaming service, announced they are releasing a new docuseries this fall focusing on Alex Murdaugh’s friends, family and defense team.

Officials said the docuseries, The Fall of the House of Murdaugh, will be a three-part series focusing on the life and crimes of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted of killing his wife and son earlier this year.

“The Fall of the House of Murdaugh features a comprehensive look inside the case that many have tried to tackle since the day the difficult story unfolded,” said FOX Nation Presiden Jason Klarman. “Through a firsthand account from Buster Murdaugh and access to key players, including friends and family, this series puts forward several missing elements that have not been brought to light.”

According to officials, the docuseries will feature Buster Murdaugh’s first television interview since the trial. They added that it will also include interviews with Murdaugh’s defense team, lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Moselle dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, and more.

Officials stated that the series will premiere on September 12, 2023, on FOX Nation.

