Historic site re-opens trails after storm damage clears, uprooting more than 100 trees

NINETY SIX, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Ninety Six National Historic Site announced which trails have re-opened after storm damage has cleared that caused more than 100 trees to be uprooted.

The National Weather Service said damaging winds estimated between 80 to 90 mph went through the Ninety Six National Historic Site on Sunday, June 25.

Weather officials said 150 scattered strong, healthy trees were uprooted across the site stretching from the north end of the park from the visitors center to the Star Fort to the Star Fort pond.

Officials said a burst of stronger winds resulted in more intense tree damage toward the southern end of the park down the Gouedy Trail, uprooting trees in the unidentified cemetery and along the Charleston Road towards the edge of the park property along Paysinger Road.

As of Tuesday, July 11, Historic site officials said the Cherokee Trail, Charleston Road and Gouedy Trails have now re-opened.

