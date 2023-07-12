Man accused of leading deputies on chase with meth, heroin in car

Daniel Lloyd Stevens
Daniel Lloyd Stevens(Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was taken into custody after a chase led to drug trafficking charges, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy tried to pull over 35-year-old Daniel Stevens for speeding near Bountyland Road on July 7.

Stevens reportedly fled, running a stop sign and disregarding a traffic light. According to deputies, Stevens eventually pulled into a business parking lot and was taken into custody.

During a subsequent investigation, deputies said they found 23 grams of meth in Stevens’ possession and a container of heroin in the car.

They also learned he had two outstanding bench warrants.

Stevens is charged with trafficking meth, possession of heroin, resisting arrest, failure to stop for blue lights, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign, failure to obey a traffic control device, passing unlawfully, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating an unregistered vehicle.

