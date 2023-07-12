More than 13,000-year-old blade discovered in SC river, experts say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A ancient artifact was discovered in the Palmetto state that is likely associated with the first people who settled and inhabited America more than 13,000 years ago, according to the Florence County Museum.

The blade of a chipped stone knife was found in September 2021 by Ben Zeigler, chairman on the Archaeological Institute of the Pee Dee, in the Great Pee Dee River near the boundary line between Williamsburg and the Georgetown Counties. At the time, he was searching for the site of a Mississippian Native American village for possible field work.

“I was delighted to recover the rest of the blade, and even happier when it was mended,” Zeigler said in a release, “as it was just a few months after the CEIP analysis came back positive for Proboscidean.”

Experts said the knife is likely a product of the Clovis Culture, which is associated with the first people who settled in much of America, including the Southeast about 13,500 to 12,800 years ago.

“There is so much we still don’t know about these first inhabitants of the Southeast,” said Dr. Christopher R. Moore, archaeologist and Research Professor at the University of South Carolina in a release. “Were there Ice-Age megafauna like mammoths, mastodons, camels, and horses still around when Clovis people were here or were they already extinct? Did Clovis people hunt them and, if so, did that hunting help lead to the ultimate extinction of the megafauna? We still don’t know the answer to that question, but this study adds another piece to the puzzle”

The artifact is about 6 inches long and is made of a type of exotic dark gray chert stone, experts said.

Moore says that the blade is the largest Paleo-Indian artifact ever recovered in South Carolina.

“It is enormously important for what is can tell us about early Paleoamerican interactions with megafauna and adds to the debate about the possible reasons for and timing of the extinction of these animals from the continent,” said Moore in a release.

Cutting edge microscopic, chemical and biological analysis of the blade have yielded fascinating details about the blade, which experts believe might have originated as far away as the Midwest.

Based on microwave analysis performed at Appalachian State University, archaeologists who have studied the blade believe it had a handle, was carried in a dry hide sheath stained red with ochre and was used to butcher large animals.

Experts said it is also believed by researchers that the blade touched an animal called a Proboscidean, or member of the elephant family. This is based on a blood residue analysis called crossover immunoelectrophoretic or CEIP.

The blade will be kept at the Florence County Museum as they work to make it a part of the extensive Native American section of its history hall.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.