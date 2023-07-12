NC woman plans to buy house for mom with $200,000 lottery winnings

Carolina Jackpot lottery ticket
Carolina Jackpot lottery ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina woman plans to help her mom after winning $200,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket.

Kimberly Coleman said she plans to share the money with her family and buy a home down the line.

“My mom is my world so to be able to help her makes me really happy,” she said in a release. “One of my dreams is to save the money to buy a house in the future where my mom could live with me. I want a house where I can help take care of her later on.”

Coleman purchased her Carolina Jackpot ticket from Quick Pantry on Dellwood Road in Waynesville where she works. She said she got emotional when she share the big news with her family.

“I brought it home and showed my mom and she started to cry,” she said in a release. “I cried too. It was just a whole bunch of people crying out of excitement.”

She claimed her winnings on Wednesday, and after required state and federal tax withholdings took home $142,501.

