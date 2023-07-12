Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Clemson

Elizabeth Boylston
Elizabeth Boylston(Clemson Police Department)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Elizabeth “Shelly” Boylston was reported missing at around 2 a.m. in the Clemson area.

Police said she is five-feet-four inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and is possibly wearing a blue jean dress and white New Balance tennis shoes.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Boylston call Det. Chancellor at 864-624-2014.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville

Latest News

Carolina Jackpot lottery ticket
NC woman plans to buy house for mom with $200,000 lottery winnings
Ninety Six Historic Site
Historic site re-opens trails after storm damage clears, uprooting more than 100 trees
Daniel Lloyd Stevens
Man accused of leading deputies on chase with meth, heroin in car
Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend