Police searching for missing 12-year-old in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen early Wednesday morning.

According to police, Elizabeth “Shelly” Boylston was reported missing at around 2 a.m. in the Clemson area.

Police said she is five-feet-four inches tall, weighs 180 pounds with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and is possibly wearing a blue jean dress and white New Balance tennis shoes.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Boylston call Det. Chancellor at 864-624-2014.

