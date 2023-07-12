GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate producer and choreographer is raising awareness for mental health through dance.

Grayson Anthony has been working to cast dancers for her upcoming show at the South Carolina’s Children’s Theatre. She says the idea came to her after losing her high school best friend to suicide last year.

“My best friend from High School Luke Osterhaus committed suicide last year and it has had a huge impact on my life,” said Anthony. “Luke was the most joyous and charismatic person. I just wish, you know, I could hug him again.”

The two act show is called “The Graduate An Evening in the Wild”.

The cast hopes it provides their audience with a renewed purpose for life and to never forget that even in our harshest seasons of life spring will always return.

Raising awareness for suicide prevention through dance (Grayson Anthony)

“The over encompassing theme of the show is that everyone’s spring is just around the corner and we are all just graduating from one season to the next.” Anthony adds, “We need to stop dancing around the topic of suicide and have the conversation. It’s so easy to get wrapped up in this cycle of work and responsibility that we just forget to live in each moment.”

This is the first show that Anthony has produced and she knows it will be an emotional performance for her because Luke’s family will be in attendance.

“I think it’s going to be a beautiful show and his whole family is coming but I am so honored and blessed that they have trusted me with this show”.

Anthony also says the performance is all for a good cause as part of the proceeds will go towards a local charity that helps with mental health and suicide prevention.

Waltz Waltz is an Upstate non-profit with international reach and they work to the end the stigma of mental health through educational resources. The organization will hold a presentation and discussion after the show to allow people to have an open discussion and answer questions about mental health.

The performance will be at the South Carolina’s Children’s Theatre in Greenville on Friday, July 14th and 730pm and on Saturday, July 15th at 2pm and 7:30.

The mental health presentation will be held after the Saturday evening show.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.