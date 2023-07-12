Sheriff’s office denies responsibility for inmate’s death, documents say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are not responsible for the death of an inmate last year in the latest documents filed in a wrongful death lawsuit.

Lavell Lane was detained for six hours when he was found dead in his cell in September 2022. The Spartanburg County coroner attributed his death to a bad reaction to anti-psychotic medication.

Lane’s family filed a lawsuit in April this year suing the sheriff’s office, saying they didn’t do enough to help the 29-year-old.

Attorneys for the sheriff’s office have filed their response to the initial complaint from. In the document, the sheriff’s office denies responsibility for Lane’s death and says they acted in accordance with all of the state’s laws and regulations.

Lane’s family said he had a history of mental health issues and had just been arrested for walking in the street when he was taken into custody in September 2022.

A report from the State Law Enforcement Division said Lane was detained at 11 p.m. and was seen at the detention center sweating profusely, banging his head against the wall and punching the air.

Lane was eventually given a dose of anti-psychotics, according to the SLED report.

SLED documents go on to say surveillance video shows Lane twitching and having seizure-like activity for several hours until 5 a.m. when a detention center employee checks on him for the first time and finds him unresponsive.

“Any injuries and damages plaintiffs suffered were due to and proximately caused by the contributory negligence, carelessness, gross negligence, wilfulness, wantonness, and recklessness of Mr. Lane,” attorneys for the sheriff’s office wrote in their response.

The filing goes on to say Lane failed to care for his own safety and well-being.

Chris Pracht, the attorney for Lane’s family, said they are excited to move forward with litigation and enter the discovery phase so they can learn as much about the detention center as possible.

