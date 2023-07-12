Spartanburg County seeking input on how federal funds should be spent

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County is working on a 5-year plan to improve neighborhoods and leaders need your help.

“If you look on the map, we’re a little place like this, and they have forgotten,” said one Pacolet resident.

Forgotten–is the common feeling expressed by the few Pacolet residents at the meeting. The Pacolet Public Library was the second stop in a series of public meetings about Spartanburg County Community Development’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan.

“Tell us what you need because we’re here to help you,” said Kathy Rivers, the director of Spartanburg County Community Development.

The department will receive about $1.5 million in CDBG and $700,000 in HOME funds from the Federal government. With only so much money to go around, they need your input to decide where the funds go. They must be used only for low to median income households.

“And they could possibly be as it relates to housing infrastructure, water, sewer or even assisting nonprofits,” said Rivers.

She says 5 years ago, housing was the hot topic, and she doesn’t expect anything different now.

“Sometimes the family has to decide, you know, do I buy my medicine? Or do I get my roof replaced?” she said.

The money isn’t enough to create housing but is enough to help with repairs—like HVAC, roofing, and plumbing. Pacolet residents have an interest in using it for senior assistance and infrastructure needs like roads and sewer.

“The reason businesses aren’t coming here—everything is inadequate, it’s so far behind the times,” said another resident during the meeting.

You still have plenty more chances to give input (click here to see the meeting schedule) and there’s also an online survey.

