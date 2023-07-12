Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend

Dylan Painter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Dylan Painter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter(Solicitor's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to killing his best friend in 2021.

Dylan Bryce Painter, 21, was arrested after a shooting on Zimmerman Road. Investigators said Painter got into a fight with the mother of his child and hit her in front of their 8-month-old baby.

The victim called Painter’s best fried, Mason Davis, for help.

When Davis got to the home, he and Painter got into an argument. Investigators with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said Painter shot his friend three times in the back with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

Scene of deadly shooting on Zimmerman Road in Inman in June 2021.
Scene of deadly shooting on Zimmerman Road in Inman in June 2021.(FOX Carolina)

“Dylan Painter’s actions led to the tragic death of his best friend and have affected so many people that tried to help Painter throughout his life,” said Solicitor Barry Barnette.

He initially claimed the shooting was in self-defense but deputies determined that was false.

Painter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and second-degree domestic violence. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

