Town of Williamston mourning loss of recently retired officer

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Williamston is mourning the loss of recently retired Williamston Police Officer and Palmetto Elementary student resource officer (SRO), Sgt. Kevin Evatt.

On Tuesday, town officials said Sgt. Evatt sadly passed away suddenly and very unexpectedly.

The Williamston Police Department said, “until retirement, Kevin served the Williamston PD with honor and distinction in many capacities throughout his career including Captain and SRO supervisor”.

The department went on to mention how Sgt. Evatt was a vital part of their SRO program development and how he loved the faculty and kids that he served.

“He will be truly missed by all of us who knew and worked with him,” the department said.

