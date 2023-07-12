Town of Williamston mourning loss of recently retired officer

Town of Williamston mourning loss of recently retired officer
Town of Williamston mourning loss of recently retired officer(Williamston Police Department)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The town of Williamston is mourning the loss of recently retired Williamston Police Officer and Palmetto Elementary student resource officer (SRO), Sgt. Kevin Evatt.

On Tuesday, town officials said Sgt. Evatt sadly passed away suddenly and very unexpectedly.

The Williamston Police Department said, “until retirement, Kevin served the Williamston PD with honor and distinction in many capacities throughout his career including Captain and SRO supervisor”.

The department went on to mention how Sgt. Evatt was a vital part of their SRO program development and how he loved the faculty and kids that he served.

“He will be truly missed by all of us who knew and worked with him,” the department said.

MORE NEWS: Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond
CONVENTION IN GREENVILLE
Thousands attend Jehovah’s Witness convention in Greenville

Latest News

Crews investigating shed fire in Greenville County
Chief: Crews investigating shed fire in Greenville County
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Crash in I-85 construction zone causing congestion
Crash in I-85 construction zone causing congestion