Upstate community center to receive over $4 million for renovations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that the Nicholtown Community Center will be receiving over $4 million to assist with renovations.

Officials said the funding includes 1.8$ allocated through the Neighborhood Infrastructure Bond and $2.5 from a state grant.

According to officials, the project management team is exploring options for the center and preparing to meet with neighborhood stakeholders to begin the design process.

Earlier this year, The City of Greenville recently phase one of its series of neighborhood improvement projects

Officials didn’t release any other information about the project. We will update this story as officials give new details.

