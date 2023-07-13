1 dead, 1 airlifted following shooting in Forest City

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Forest City Police Department announced that officers are investigating following a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

Officers said the shooting happened along Harmon Street on Thursday, July 13.

According to officers, one person passed away following the shooting and another was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers stated that they believe the suspect was a black man in dark clothing that may have left the area in a gray sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rutherford County Communications at 828-286-2911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.