2 women charged after deputies discover drugs, guns, alcohol in car

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that two suspects were recently taken into custody following a traffic stop in Anderson County.

Deputies said the incident began on July 9 along White City Park Road when they saw a driver make an illegal turn.

According to deputies, they pulled the car over and noticed that the passenger had an open bottle of alcohol in a purse beside her feet. Deputies then searched the woman’s purse and reportedly found three plastic bags containing meth, several glass pipes, and hypodermic needles.

Deputies stated that the driver, Barbara Stanton, admitted that she may have a gun inside the trunk, so deputies searched it and found a sock stuffed with meth, Psilocybin Mushrooms, glass pipes and a Glock.

Stanton was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Controlled Substance in Schedule I, Possession of a Firearm by Person Convicted of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. The passenger, Cynthia Mitchell, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.