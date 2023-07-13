3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Older brother saves two-year-old brother’s life
Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life
Camper fire along I-85 in Anderson County
Fire chief, firefighter taken to hospital following fire along I-85 South
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
Suspect vehicle in Forest City
1 dead, 1 airlifted following shooting in Forest City
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
Home Works of America
James Fleming
Report connecting gun crimes exonerates Greenwood man