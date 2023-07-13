Boston College names Wofford’s Interdonato next head coach

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Boston College’s William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James announced the hiring of Todd Interdonato as the ninth head coach of the BC baseball program on Thursday.

Interdonato arrives at Boston College with 16 years of head coaching experience at Wofford College. He guided the Terriers to 455 wins since taking over the program in 2008 following a two-year stint as an assistant coach.

An introductory press conference will take place Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at the Pete Frates Center on Boston College’s Brighton Campus.

”We are thrilled to welcome Coach Interdonato and his family to the Boston College family,” stated James. “Todd is a proven winner, a championship coach, a developer of young men on and off the baseball diamond and a man whose values align with ours. I have no doubt that he will elevate our baseball program to unprecedented heights and we cannot wait for him to get started.”

Interdonato led Wofford to eight 30-win seasons in the last nine years, including back-to-back 40-win seasons in 2022 and 2023 to cap off a stretch of three-consecutive Southern Conference regular season championships.

”My wife Melissa, our girls and I are thrilled to be here in Boston and to lead this program,” said Interdonato. “Thank you to Father Leahy, Blake James and all those involved in the hiring process for having the confidence in me to continue pushing BC baseball forward.

”We’re going to build on a strong Birdball foundation, while developing our own exciting and aggressive style of baseball. My intention is to create a player-centric program that puts the development of BC’s world-class student-athletes at the forefront. More than anything, I’m excited to get started and honored for the opportunity and challenge of making Boston College a perennial postseason player.”

Following two years as an assistant with the Terriers, Interdonato was promoted to head coach at Wofford in June 2007. He lifted the program to new heights during his tenure, which culminated in five seasons of 35 or more wins, three SoCon titles, 12 of the program’s 18 all-time MLB Draft picks, one All-American and five Freshman All-Americans. Additionally, five Terriers earned major postseason awards in the SoCon, while Interdonato was twice named Coach of the Year.

With a 40-19 record in 2023, Wofford boasted the nation’s 13th-best team batting average (.314) and led the nation in walks per nine innings (2.38). With two selections to the All-Conference First Team, including Southern Conference Player of the Year Ryan Galanie, and National Pitcher of the Year Semifinalist Lucas Mahlstedt, Wofford went on a program-record 14-game win streak starting with the second game of the season. Interdonato coached Galanie to his second straight All-America Selection, and Mahlstedt became Wofford’s first pitcher to earn national semifinalist honors.

Interdonato led Wofford to the program’s first and second ever regular season SoCon championships in 2021 and 2022, while garnering consecutive conference Coach of the Year honors over that span.

In 2022, he coached catcher Lawson Hill to SoCon Player of the Year honors, the second in a line of three straight SoCon Players of the Year to emerge from Interdonato’s program, and one of five 2022 Southern Conference first-team selections.

During the 2022 season, Wofford picked up their first series win over a ranked opponent in program history by defeating No. 18 Dallas Baptist on the road. With just one weekend series loss all season, Wofford entered the top-25 for the first time in program history, holding that status for three straight weeks and climbing as high as No. 22 (Baseball America).

The Terriers logged their most league wins in a single season in 2021, going 21-9 in the Southern Conference to set the program mark. Led by SoCon Player of the Year Colin Davis and Pitcher of the Year Elliot Carney, Interdonato’s club passed the 35-win mark for the third straight full season and produced two MLB Draft picks, in Davis and Hayes Heinicke, marking the third time in school history to have two Terriers called in the MLB Draft.

Prior to the abbreviated 2020 season, Interdonato and Wofford hit the 36-win mark in 2019 and reached the conference championship series for the second time in school history. Interdonato has sustained success within the conference, with the Terriers finishing at or above .500 in each of the last eight seasons.

As a player, Interdonato played his first two college years at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona before receiving a scholarship to UNC Asheville. After graduating from UNC Asheville, Interdonato signed a professional contract with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League.

Interdonato and his wife, Melissa, have two daughters, Keegan and Kierlan.

