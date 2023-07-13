Charges dropped, new suspect identified in murders of Upstate women

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years in custody, murder charges against an Upstate man have been dismissed and a new suspect has been identified in the slaying of two women in 2021.

Ariel Beeks, 23, and Kyndall Curry, 22, were shot to death while sitting in a parked car outside a home on Jones Street in Greenwood in June 2021. Witnesses told investigators they heard an argument outside before shots were fired.

Kyndall Ayanna Curry (left in both pictures) and Ariel Mikeyuna Beeks (right in both pictures). (Family)

Cassius Marcello Broadwater, now 23, who fathered a child with Beeks, was arrested shortly after the homicides and charged with two counts of murder. He has been in custody since then.

Cassius Broadwater appears in bond court

On Thursday, the Eighth Circuit Solicitor’s Office said the charges against Broadwater in connection with the case are being dismissed due to new forensic evidence and witness statements. Broadwater remains in custody on pending warrants in unrelated cases.

The solicitor said Greenwood Police are now seeking to charge Quindaris Keondre Washington with murder in connection with the case.

Quindaris Washington (Greenwood Police Dept.)

Washington has been in custody since October 2021 for unrelated charges. He is currently facing 15 other warrants including three for murder.

One of the murder charges is for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quinton Payne in Greenwood County in 2021.

We are working to gather more information on this breaking news story. Continue to refresh for updates from FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.