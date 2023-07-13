Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp

(Viewer Submitted/WIS)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bus driving Lake City High School football players and their coach back from a football camp in Orangeburg County was involved in a crash with a semi-truck that sent the driver, student-athletes, and coach to the hospital.

Florence School District Three said the mini-bus was returning from the South Carolina State University from a football camp when the accident happened in Orangeburg County.

The bus was traveling north on U.S. 301 and the truck was driving west on Bonner Avenue when the semi-truck collided with the school bus. All passengers and the driver on board were injured, but the truck driver was not.

The coach was taken to a Columbia-area hospital with unknown injuries. All 4 student-athletes on board were taken to other nearby hospitals to be treated for minor injuries. An FSD3 official added that one of the students involved was 17 years old while the other three were 16.

Two of the students also attended Lake City High School with two others were students at J. Paul Truluck Creative Arts and Science Magnet School, according to the district.

SCHP is investigating the crash, it is unclear who is at fault and if there will be any charges related to the crash at this time.

