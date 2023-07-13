Florida man faces new charges related to child sex crimes in Asheville

Brendan Poole
Brendan Poole(Buncombe County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect is facing new charges after another person came forward during an investigation involving child sex crimes.

Officers said Brendan Poole of Florida was taken into custody on June 7 after two other victims came forward.

According to officers, following these charges, another victim came forward with new information regarding Poole. After investigating the new information, officers charged Poole with first-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

Officers stated that additional charges could be coming and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

People can also share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone application.

