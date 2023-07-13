Investigation underway after death inside Pelzer post office

(Photo by John Carroll/file)
(Photo by John Carroll/file)(KWTX)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway at the U.S. post office in Pelzer on Thursday.

Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about a law enforcement scene at the post office on Lebby Street. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County coroner were called around 7 a.m. after a woman died inside the post office.

The circumstances surrounding the death have not yet been released, but deputies said there is no evidence of foul play in the investigation at this point.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

