Juvenile wanted after teen shot in face in Asheville

Shooting in Asheville
Shooting in Asheville(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to Bingham Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. and found an 18-year-old victim lying on the ground. The teen, who had been shot in the face, was transported to Mission Hospital by EMS.

Detectives recovered evidence to charge a juvenile suspect with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. However, they said the suspect fled the scene before they arrived.

The victim was stabilized at the hospital but his or her condition remains unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to text TIP2APD to 847411 (Tip411) or call (828) 252-1110.

