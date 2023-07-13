Last remaining Bon Secours nun to retire

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The last remaining nun at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greeneville is retiring.

Representatives say the system held a special sendoff Wednesday evening for Sister Dorothy Brogan to celebrate her decades-long legacy of caring.

Representatives say her retirement marks the first time in their history that the Upstate health system will be without a nun on campus.

