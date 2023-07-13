Last remaining Bon Secours nun to retire

Representatives say her retirement marks the first time in their history that the Upstate health system will be without a nun on campus.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The last remaining nun at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greeneville is retiring.

Representatives say the system held a special sendoff Wednesday evening for Sister Dorothy Brogan to celebrate her decades-long legacy of caring.

Representatives say her retirement marks the first time in their history that the Upstate health system will be without a nun on campus.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Second suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond

Latest News

Suspect from Gaffney case
Suspect wanted after “extensive damage” done to Gaffney business
Fire Chief, firefighter taken to hospital following fire along I-85 South
Barbara Stanton and Cynthia Mitchell
2 women charged after deputies discover drugs, guns, alcohol in car
As Spartanburg’s downtown grows, Highland neighborhood has development plans of their own
As Spartanburg’s downtown grows, Highland neighborhood has development plans of their own