Last remaining Bon Secours nun to retire
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The last remaining nun at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System in Greeneville is retiring.
Representatives say the system held a special sendoff Wednesday evening for Sister Dorothy Brogan to celebrate her decades-long legacy of caring.
Representatives say her retirement marks the first time in their history that the Upstate health system will be without a nun on campus.
