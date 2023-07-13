Motorcyclist dies following early morning crash near Gaffney
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist died Thursday morning following a crash near Gaffney.
Officials said the crash happened at Asbury Road and Quarter Round Road in Gaffney around 6:30 a.m.
According to officials, the motorcyclist was traveling along Quarter Round Road when he crashed into a car driving through the intersection with Asbury Road.
Officials stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene. The Coroner’s Office identified him as 28-year-old Steven Peterson.
Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.
