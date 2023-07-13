Motorcyclist dies following early morning crash near Gaffney

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a motorcyclist died Thursday morning following a crash near Gaffney.

Officials said the crash happened at Asbury Road and Quarter Round Road in Gaffney around 6:30 a.m.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was traveling along Quarter Round Road when he crashed into a car driving through the intersection with Asbury Road.

Officials stated that the motorcyclist passed away at the scene. The Coroner’s Office identified him as 28-year-old Steven Peterson.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.

