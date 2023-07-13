NCDOT: Part of I-26 in Polk County shut down due to crash

Part of I-26 in Polk County shut down due to crash
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said crash has caused I-26 to shut down in Polk County Thursday morning.

According to NCDOT, the crash took place around 6 a.m. along the interstate near mile marker 61 heading west.

Officials said the crash is closed two miles east of exit 59, Holbert Cove Road.

The crash expected to be cleared around 10 a.m.

Drivers are advised to watch for emergency personnel in the area.

Stay tuned for the latest updates.

