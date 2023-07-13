No injuries reported after mental health call prompts large police response

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that no injuries were reported following a mental health call that prompted a response from officers Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to the area of Lucerne Drive at around 1:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

According to officers, Spartanburg Mental Health informed them that the person was reportedly threatening to harm himself or force officers to shoot him.

Officers stated that while they were in the area, the person fired several shots from a handgun, but they were not aimed at officers or anyone else. They added that officer never fired their weapons during the incident.

Officers confirmed that after communicating with the person for eight hours, they got him out of the house using chemical munitions and less-than-lethal options.

Following the incident, the person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.