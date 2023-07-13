No injuries reported after mental health call prompts large police response

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department confirmed that no injuries were reported following a mental health call that prompted a response from officers Tuesday.

Officers said they responded to the area of Lucerne Drive at around 1:45 p.m. for a welfare check.

According to officers, Spartanburg Mental Health informed them that the person was reportedly threatening to harm himself or force officers to shoot him.

Officers stated that while they were in the area, the person fired several shots from a handgun, but they were not aimed at officers or anyone else. They added that officer never fired their weapons during the incident.

Officers confirmed that after communicating with the person for eight hours, they got him out of the house using chemical munitions and less-than-lethal options.

Following the incident, the person was taken to the hospital for treatment, and no charges were filed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Rashard Wright
Second suspect in custody after shooting killing Upstate football standout
A 15-year-old student identified as Alaina Dildine drowned in a high school pool during gym...
High school student drowns after unnoticed for 52 minutes underwater, authorities say
A Summerville Police incident report states officers had trouble accessing the neighborhood...
Report: Summerville Police battled to get through gate as child drowned in pond

Latest News

USC Upstate research lab
USC Upstate receives $400k grant for coronavirus research
Families of serial killer’s victims file lawsuit against Academy Sports
USC Upstate
USC Upstate receives $300k grant to improve mental health on campus
Two firefighter's injured during fire along I-85