Officers searching for runaway teenager possibly in Pickens Co.

Jacob Allen
Jacob Allen(York Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The York Police Department said officers are searching for Jacob Allen, a runaway 16-year-old who may be in Pickens County.

Officers said Allen was last seen leaving his home on July 5, 2023, wearing jeans, a black t-shirt, white shoes, a blue Duke hat, and a backpack full of clothes.

According to officers, Allen is originally from Pickens County, and his phone last pinged in the Easley area last weekend.

Anyone with information regarding Allen is asked to contact detectives with the York Police Department at (803) 684-4141.

