Deputies: Endangered Upstate man missing after never arriving to Charlotte

Deputies looking for missing, endangered man in Greenville Co.(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing and endangered man.

Deputies said 69-year-old Richard Duby, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen on July 11 leaving Motel 6 on Wade Hampton Boulevard. He was driving a black Honda Accord with a SC license plate that reads: 534-8MM.

Duby was reportedly heading to Charlotte, NC but never arrived. He is said to be traveling with a service dog.

Anyone with information on where Richard Duby might be is asked to call 911 immediately, 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

