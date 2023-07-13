Deputies: Endangered Upstate man missing after never arriving to Charlotte

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing and endangered man.

Deputies said 69-year-old Richard Duby, who has dementia and diabetes, was last seen on July 11 leaving Motel 6 on Wade Hampton Boulevard. He was driving a black Honda Accord with a SC license plate that reads: 534-8MM.

Duby was reportedly heading to Charlotte, NC but never arrived. He is said to be traveling with a service dog.

Anyone with information on where Richard Duby might be is asked to call 911 immediately, 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Newborn surrendered in Spartanburg County under Daniel’s Law

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.