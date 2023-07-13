Report connecting gun crimes exonerates Greenwood man

James Fleming
James Fleming(Laurens Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced that a man was recently taken into custody for allegedly selling fentanyl near a school zone.

Officers said they began investigating a situation after receiving numerous reports regarding drug activity at a house along Truman Street that is less than half a mile from a school.

According to officers, after investigating the house, they took James Arthur Fleming, also known as “Flembo,” into custody and charged him with distributing heroin (fentanyl) and distribution of heroin (fentanyl) within half mile of a school.

Anyone with information regarding similar activity is asked to contact the Laurens Police Department at 864-681-2351 or submit tips to the Laurens Police Department app.

