As Spartanburg’s downtown grows, Highland neighborhood has development plans of their own

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg is planning for what downtown will look like in the future. A couple of million dollars from the state is helping create a gateway into downtown. Driving on West Main Street into downtown, you’ll see vacant lots and buildings.

“That area is primed for redevelopment,” said City of Spartanburg Communications Manager Christopher George. “We just need to do what we can to sort of fertilize the soil.”

Already home to the AC Hotel and future Coca-Cola Plant redevelopment, this area will be a major corridor when the new baseball stadium takes shape.

“Right now, it’s not a very pleasant walk up that way,” explained George.

That will change soon. The city’s streetscape project will make it more pedestrian friendly and attractive.

“If you make the streetscape itself look nicer, it makes it that much easier for folks who might be interested in developing those properties to see their vision,” he said.

$4.5 million from the state budget will fund the project. Improvements begin near the railroad track up to the QT gas station. They will likely have renderings ready by the end of this Summer, and improvements will begin this Fall.

“It’s a big boost to our economic mobility, especially for our residents here in Highland,” said Wilma Moore, a lifelong Highland resident and Highland Community Engagement Coordinator with the United Way.

Highland is one of the closest neighborhoods to downtown. The Historically Black neighborhood was once a self-sustaining community but was diminished by a crime wave and urban renewal. Now they have a plan to bounce back.

“What this hopes to do is to bring the vibrancy back to the neighborhood,” said Moore.

The resident-led plan details the type of housing and development Highland needs to become a mixed-income community. Moore knows Highland’s proximity to the city makes the land prime real estate. She fears that growth will lead to displacement.

“Some things have happened that don’t go according to plan, so that’s where my concern comes in,” she said.

But she’s hopeful their plan will be the guide to provide the right change.

“A vibrant new neighborhood that has held on to the old, the legacy and the history,” she said.

