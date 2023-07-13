Storm chances, humidity impacting outdoor plans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Pop-up storms return to the forecast along with the heat and humidity back to make us sweat.

Thursday brings the return of the summertime heat, humidity and afternoon storms we’ve all come to know and expect. While you don’t need to cancel your outdoor plans this afternoon, do be on alert for a few storm to pop, mainly in the afternoon. There’s a slightly higher risk for storms in the mountains and foothills of South Carolina with an isolated risk in the Upstate. There is a small risk for damaging winds, including microbursts with any storms that develop, with a slightly higher risk in the north mountains. Be sure to head inside if you hear thunder nearby. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 90s in the Upstate and the mid to upper 80s in the mountains. But throw in the rising humidity, and we’re back to feeling like the low triple digits in the Upstate during the afternoon.

Friday is another typical summer day. Starting off mainly dry in the morning. There is a small chance for a spotty shower in the early part of the day along the North Carolina-Tennessee boarder, but the better chance for storms comes in during the afternoon. Expect a few more storms than Thursday across the area. The main threat fires up mid afternoon and with a little extra energy lingering into the evening, storms likely linger into the early overnight hours. You might want to plan for inside activities for your Friday evening just to avoid the passing storms.

Saturday brings the best chance for those late day storms. The timing of the storms moving through is still up in the air but the models are trying to form a line moving into the mountains by early afternoon and diving into the Upstate late afternoon as line of storms heads southeast. Keep in mind, we’re still a few days out so this timing may shift some so stay tuned to the forecast as we near the weekend. It won’t a washout, but be prepared to head inside for a bit in the afternoon.

Sunday trends drier with just a small chance for isolated pop-up storms making for the better day to be outside. However, it’s hot and humid all weekend long. Highs are in the upper 80s to low 90s in the Upstate to the mid 80s in the mountains with heat indices in the Upstate hovering around 100 each afternoon.

