Suspect wanted after “extensive damage” done to Gaffney business

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that officers were investigating after a man reportedly caused “extensive damage” at a business in Gaffney.

Officers said they responded to a Dollar General Market at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after someone reported an unruly customer.

According to officers, the man caused the damage and left before officers arrived. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Major Brian Blanton at (864)206-3334.

