Teen killed in sawmill accident saves his mother’s life

MIchael Schuls' father says his organ donations will help seven families
By Holly Brantley and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A Wisconsin teen who died in a sawmill accident is saving his mother’s life.

On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods trying to unjam a wood stacking machine when he became trapped, WBAY reports.

He died in the hospital two days after the accident.

His father, Jim Schuls, said his son’s legacy will live on because he was an organ donor.

“Lucky enough, his mom was the perfect match for his liver, and seven or eight other families received life,” Schuls said. “He delivered the miracle. We prayed for seven other families including his mother. That’s what’s keeping me going.”

Schuls also worked at Florence Hardwoods and was on site the day of his son’s accident.

“I work at the same company where none of us would ever put our children in that position if we knew,” he said. “They’re brokenhearted as well, as I am. I grew up in this community, I worked in this company for six years. They’ve done great things for me. I’m not faulting anybody.”

A GoFundMe account was set up to support the family, and it has raised over $22,000. A scholarship is also being created in Michael’s memory.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Older brother saves two-year-old brother’s life
Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life
I-85 fire
Fire Chief, firefighter taken to hospital following fire along I-85 South
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate
Bear spotted at elementary school in the Upstate

Latest News

Group of students volunteers work to repair roof
Group of students volunteers work to repair roof
On the Town: 7/13
Upstate community center receives $4M for renovations
Upstate community center receives $4M for renovations
2 women charged after deputies discover drugs, guns, alcohol in car
Actor Kevin Spacey looks on as he arrives at Southwark Crown Court, London, where he is charged...
Kevin Spacey says his sexual assault accuser was an intimate pal who had stabbed him in the back