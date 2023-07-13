USC Upstate receives $300k grant to improve mental health on campus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The University of South Carolina Upstate is receiving a grant to help improve students’ mental health on campus.

The $303,807 grant was awarded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s (SAMHSA) Garret Lee Smith (GLS) Campus Suicide Prevention Program.

Representatives say the grant will focus on first-year, first generation, Pell-eligible, and transfer students, but all students can benefit from this grant.

Jennifer Gregory is the Director of Counseling services at USC Upstate.

Gregory says one way the grant will help improve on-campus mental health is through peer wellness coaching.

Gregory says the school plans to hire several student workers to train and educate on mental health, and use them as a resource for students to discuss mental health.

This will help conversations flow easier, because students are talking with other students, according to Gregory.

The grant will also fund a 24-7- accessible platform for students to reach out for mental health help.

Gregory says the school also wants to enhance relationships with community partners through use of the grant.

For more information concerning USC Upstate’s mental health grant, visit USC Upstate’s website.

