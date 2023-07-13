USC Upstate receives $400k grant for coronavirus research

USC Upstate research lab
USC Upstate research lab(WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - USC Upstate is receiving money from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund coronavirus research.

The $406,504 was awarded to Dr. Anita Nag, a chemistry professor at USC Upstate.

School representatives say the grant will help Dr, Nag be able to understand the “intricate dynamics of nsp1 and RNA interaction in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV).”

The school says this funding will be able to provide undergraduate students with the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of knowledge.

Dr. Nag says it’s a unique opportunity for students to have lived through the pandemic, then contribute to research of the disease.

Dr. Nag says she most looks forward to working with students who want to take part in this project starting in the fall.

Students will be able to conduct research and become part of a publication.

For more information regarding USC Upstate’s coronavirus research grant, visit USC Upstate’s website.

