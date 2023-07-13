Wofford selects familiar name as next baseball head coach

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Wofford College announced that current associate head coach J.J. Edwards will become the next head coach of the school’s baseball program.

According to officials, Edwards has been on the Wofford staff as an assistant for the past 12 seasons and served in his current role for the last two.

During Edwards’ time with the team, the Terriers have had a winning record in nine of the last ten years, including back-to-back 40-win seasons in 2022 and 2023.

“We are excited to have J.J. as our next head baseball coach,” said director of athletics Richard Johnson. “He has been instrumental over the past decade in building the program into a consistent winner both on the field and in the classroom. We look forward to the culture of success that is a hallmark of the baseball team to continue under his leadership.”

Edwards’ was also a part of the program’s first regular season Southern Conference Championships in school history in 2021 and 2022.

“I am honored to be selected as the head baseball coach at Wofford College,” said Edwards. “I would like to thank Dr. Samhat, Richard Johnson and the administration for this opportunity. Wofford has been a special place for me and my family, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the program.”

Before his time at Wofford, Edwards was a four-year letter winner and three-year starter at Sacred Heart, playing primarily infield.

Introducing the 35th head coach in Wofford Baseball history, JJ Edwards! pic.twitter.com/SdpAhciGB1 — Wofford Baseball (@WoffordBaseball) July 13, 2023

Edwards is taking over the head coaching position after Todd Interdonato took the same role at Boston College.

