All lanes blocked on I-26 West following vehicle fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said all lanes of traffic are blocked along I-26 West following a vehicle fire near Exit 38.

Spartanburg Fire Dispatch said the Trinity Fire Department responded to the incident and confirmed no injuries were reported. They added that crews successfully put out the fire.

Officials didn’t give any other information about the crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.

