Asheville Police investigating after woman set on fire

File image
File image(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a woman was set on fire.

According to the department, the victim had recently purchase gasoline in a small bottle and walked behind a nearby building on New Leicester Highway before she being engulfed in flames.

Police said a good Samaritan saw the woman and grabbed a fire extinguisher from a nearby store and put the fire out.

The department said the 44-year-old woman suffered severe burns on 90% of her body and was taken from Mission Hospital to the Burn Care Center at the Doctor’s Hospital in Georgia.

Detectives and investigators from the Asheville Fire Department are still investigating the cause of the ignition, however, the evidence suggests self-immolation.

If you or anyone you know has information on this incident, please call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

