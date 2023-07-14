Budget debate continues as councilman proposes allowing you to ‘opt-out’ of tax payments

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Imagine getting to choose how much you pay in local taxes- it’s what one Greenville county council member is proposing. After narrowly avoiding a government shutdown, Greenville County Council will be on the third and final reading of the 2024 budget next week. The budget includes the first property tax increase in nearly 30 years. Debate over that increase had council members at odds for weeks, and it isn’t over for some.

The new ordinance proposal would give you control over what taxes you pay. It’s so rare we asked an expert to break it down for us.

“It’s all about giving the taxpayer the choice,” said Councilman Steve Shaw. “We’re not getting the roads taken care of for the people, we’re not getting the public safety, but we are getting programs that are already taken care of or addressed by non-profits,” he continued.

Shaw’s proposal would give taxpayers the option to ‘opt-out’ of paying the percent of taxes that support certain items. Those items are the library, museum, affordable housing, public transportation and land preservation.

Shaw emailed the ordinance to his colleagues and us on Thursday. We asked all 11 leaders for comment, and some council leaders aren’t feeling it.

“It is not worth the time he spent on it or the paper it’s written on,” said councilman Ennis Fant in an email.

Chairman Dan Tripp said, “Shaw’s ordinance is unconstitutional. No comment beyond that.”

We reached out to a Professor of Politics and International Affairs at Furman University for insight on the ordinance proposal.

“It’s unusual. It has been talked about in the past, not so much at the county level,” said Professor Brent Nelsen.

Nelsen says he’s seen similar proposals before. During the Vietnam War, people pushed to allow taxpayers to opt-out of paying for nuclear and military spending. But attempts never made it far—and he doesn’t think this one will either.

“Generally, we elect those people to make the decisions and we accept the majority’s opinion,” he said.

While it is legal, Nelsen says managing a system of individualized tax payments could be costly.

“The administrative cost of implementing this particular resolution would probably outweigh the savings,” he said.

Shaw says he plans on presenting the ordinance at Tuesday’s meeting because he feels it’s the right thing to do. We’re not sure if the ordinance will be allowed on the floor for a vote.

