Crews responding to landfill fire in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Fire Dispatch confirmed that crews are responding to a landfill fire in Spartanburg County along Little Mountain Road.

Officials said the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m., and crews are still at the scene working to put out the flames.

According to officials, no injuries have been reported so far.

This situation is developing as crews remain at the scene. We will update this story as officials release new details.

