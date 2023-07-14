Deputies searching for missing man in Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Timothy Comstock, a missing 38-year-old from the Black Mountain area.

Deputies said Comstock was last seen at his home in the Black Mountain community on July 12.

According to deputies, he may be traveling in a white 2004 Ford Econoline Van. They added that he frequently hikes and has a brindle dog that answers to the name Mr. Smiles.

Deputies described Comstock as around 5 feet 10 inches tall with brown eyes and brown dreadlocks. Anyone with information regarding Comstock is asked to call 911 or (828) 250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.