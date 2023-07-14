New Greenville Co. Administration building to open to public

The building is set to open on Monday
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County announced that their new administration building is expected to open to the public on July 17, 2023.

Officials said the new 5-story 250,000 square-foot building will be located at 301 University Ridge near downtown Greenville.

According to officials, the new building will include probate courts, magistrate courts, tax services, real property services, council chambers and more.

In addition to the new building, an adjacent eight-level parking garage with more than 1000 spots is opening on the same day. Officials added that those visiting the new administration building are encouraged to park in the garage.

Officials said there are also plans to develop the area surrounding the County offices. Currently, Lima One Capital and Whole Foods Market are among the businesses planning to expand into the area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by John Carroll/file)
Investigation underway after death inside Pelzer post office
Murder charges dropped, new suspect identified in 2021 Greenwood homicides of Ariel Beeks and...
Charges dropped, new suspect identified in murders of Upstate women
Coach, students hurt after Lake City High School bus involved in crash returning from football camp
Older brother saves two-year-old brother’s life
Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield

Latest News

Greenville County administration building
Greenville Co. administration building set to open
Conestee Dam work
Work continues on Conestee Dam after securing funding
Police investigating deadly shooting in Forest City
Police investigating deadly shooting in Forest City
Samuel Denisyuk
Officers searching for missing person in Williamston