New Greenville Co. Administration building to open to public

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County announced that their new administration building is expected to open to the public on July 17, 2023.

Officials said the new 5-story 250,000 square-foot building will be located at 301 University Ridge near downtown Greenville.

According to officials, the new building will include probate courts, magistrate courts, tax services, real property services, council chambers and more.

In addition to the new building, an adjacent eight-level parking garage with more than 1000 spots is opening on the same day. Officials added that those visiting the new administration building are encouraged to park in the garage.

Officials said there are also plans to develop the area surrounding the County offices. Currently, Lima One Capital and Whole Foods Market are among the businesses planning to expand into the area.

