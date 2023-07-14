Officers searching for missing person in Williamston

Samuel Denisyuk
Samuel Denisyuk(Williamston Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said officers are searching for Samuel Denisyuk, a missing person last seen on June 26.

Officers said Denisyuk was last seen at Mineral Springs Park on June 26.

Anyone with information regarding Denisyuk is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 864-260-4444 or (864) 509-7049.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mason Davis (left) and Dylan Painter before prom.
Spartanburg man admits to killing best friend
Older brother saves two-year-old brother’s life
Six-year-old saves younger brother’s life
Camper fire along I-85 in Anderson County
Fire chief, firefighter taken to hospital following fire along I-85 South
Daniel Kellan Mayfield
Former Upstate youth pastor now faces almost 60 charges, warrants say
(Photo by John Carroll/file)
Investigation underway after death inside Pelzer post office

Latest News

Police investigating deadly shooting in Forest City
Police investigating deadly shooting in Forest City
Trump appears at campaign event in Pickens
Pickens officers receive surprise call from former president Trump after rally
Conestee Dam work
Conestee Dam work ongoing
Budget debate continues as councilman proposes ordinance allowing you to opt-out of tax payments
Budget debate continues as councilman proposes allowing you to ‘opt-out’ of tax payments