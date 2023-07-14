Officers searching for missing person in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department said officers are searching for Samuel Denisyuk, a missing person last seen on June 26.

Officers said Denisyuk was last seen at Mineral Springs Park on June 26.

Anyone with information regarding Denisyuk is asked to call the Williamston Police Department at 864-260-4444 or (864) 509-7049.

