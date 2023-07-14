Officials looking for missing woman in Oconee County

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Westminster Police Department and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office need help finding a missing woman.

According to officials, 37-year-old Valerie Elizabeth Poole was reported missing late Wednesday night. She was last seen on South Bibb Street in Westminster around 11:30 p.m.

Poole is described as five foot four and weighs 135 pounds.

Officials said Poole is known to recently frequent the area of Clemson Boulevard and I-85 in Anderson County.

Westminster Police have been following up on leads regarding Valerie’s whereabouts.

If you or anyone you know has information on Poole’s whereabouts, please call the Westminster Police Department at 864-647-3222 and ask for Chief Matt Patterson.

